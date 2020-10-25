Tech Mahindra’s Q2 earnings fine but needs good follow-up

The firm’s sequential dollar revenue growth of 4.8% in Q2 was well ahead of the street, with all its segments delivering decent growth. The firm’s cost savings also saw good margin improvement during the quarter. Given that Q1 was fairly muted, the second-quarter numbers are ahead of the line. Nevertheless, the street had pencilled in a sequential growth of 2.5%, while the firm delivered more than that. This growth was led by its enterprise segment, which grew by 4.3% sequentially. Among its verticals, tech and media, and banking and finance stood out with sequential growth of 13.3% and 9.6%, respectively.