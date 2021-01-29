Tech Mahindra’s stellar margins steal the show, but may not sustain

The management acknowledged that some costs related to office travel and salary hikes could come back. However, the management feels maintaining Ebit margin at around 15% seems feasible. It should be noted that Tech Mahindra saw a drop in headcount in the December quarter, but it is looking at some skill-based hiring going ahead. Analysts caution that hiring based on specific talents could come at a higher cost. Also, the company will be giving salary hikes soon. The management said, its first batch of employees would get their appraisal letters by March of 2021.