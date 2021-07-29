Tech Mahindra’s stellar Q1 show will help pare valuation gap with peers

That said, attrition remains an industry-wide issue and is seen as a potential threat to margins. Tech Mahindra’s attrition has jumped by 400bps on a sequential basis to 17% in Q1. The management said it expects attrition levels to be a bit higher given the demand environment. Thus, talent acquisition would be among the focus areas in FY22. The firm aims to hire globally across its offices for verticals such as artificial intelligence and Internet of Things. In India, hiring is likely to be higher in tier-2 cities. The management said that headcount increased by 5,209 in the June quarter and it aims to hire three times more freshers in FY22 than it has in the past.