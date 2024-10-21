Tech Mahindra saw a gradual revival in Q2, but will this continue?
Summary
- The stock is up 36% so far this financial year, showing that investors are acknowledging the company’s efforts to meet its targets. But potential near-term headwinds could weigh on its turnaround journey.
Tech Mahindra Ltd, which is undergoing a transformation, saw decent performance in the September quarter (Q2FY25). True, expectations were quite low. Still, a gradual revival in key verticals was welcome. Sequential constant-currency revenue grew 0.7% in Q2FY25 – beating the consensus estimate of 0.4% – led by the communication vertical, followed by hi-tech, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI).