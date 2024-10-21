Tech Mahindra saw a gradual revival in Q2, but will this continue?

Given this, the stock’s valuation is expensive, trading at 26 times estimated FY26 earnings, shows Bloomberg data. This is in-line with larger tier-1 competitors Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd. Tech Mahindra has been able to drive progressive margin improvement by capitalising on low-hanging fruit, but a sustained improvement in both growth and margins will be challenging, given the tough macro environment, said an IIFL Securities Ltd report on 21 October. The brokerage believes turnaround could take longer than the Street anticipates, and rich valuations are already pricing in a recovery with little room for error.