Tech Mahindra stock soars on CEO appointment, but beware the euphoria

With this appointment, one of the worries for Tech Mahindra investors is out of the way. In reaction, shares of the IT services provider rallied 8.5% on the National Stock Exchange in Monday's early trade. But before one gets carried away by this initial euphoria in the stock, remember that a revival in the company's earnings performance is crucial for the stock to see a sustained up move. And that may take time.

