Tech Mahindra’s strategy gives hope, but watch out for risks along the way
Summary
- As Tech Mahindra charts a course towards ambitious financial targets by FY27, investors and analysts keep a wary eye on prevailing market challenges
Tech Mahindra Ltd has set its sights on the future amid the difficult demand conditions facing Indian information technology (IT) companies. It has laid out a three-year roadmap, which includes eventual goals such as clocking better-than-peer average revenue growth by FY27 and attaining an Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) margin of 15%