Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Mark To Market/  Tech Mahindra’s strategy gives hope, but watch out for risks along the way

Tech Mahindra’s strategy gives hope, but watch out for risks along the way

Pallavi Pengonda

  • As Tech Mahindra charts a course towards ambitious financial targets by FY27, investors and analysts keep a wary eye on prevailing market challenges

Tech Mahindra's FY24 net profit took a 52.2% tumble to $284 million—down from $598 million a year ago. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Tech Mahindra Ltd has set its sights on the future amid the difficult demand conditions facing Indian information technology (IT) companies. It has laid out a three-year roadmap, which includes eventual goals such as clocking better-than-peer average revenue growth by FY27 and attaining an Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) margin of 15%

Tech Mahindra Ltd has set its sights on the future amid the difficult demand conditions facing Indian information technology (IT) companies. It has laid out a three-year roadmap, which includes eventual goals such as clocking better-than-peer average revenue growth by FY27 and attaining an Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) margin of 15%

The company expects FY25 to be the year of turnaround followed by a phase of stabilization in FY26 and finally, reaping the actual returns from FY27.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

The company expects FY25 to be the year of turnaround followed by a phase of stabilization in FY26 and finally, reaping the actual returns from FY27.

To achieve its objectives, Tech Mahindra will take several steps, including scaling up capabilities in key markets and service lines, focusing on top accounts, and implementing a cost-optimization programme named Project Fortius, which is expected to yield an average benefit of $250 million annually over FY25-FY27, according to management.

Additionally, the company plans to consistently hire freshers to improve its workforce structure over the medium term. The management also aims to increase its return on capital employed (RoCE) to over 30% and return at least 85% of the free cash flow to investors by FY27.

So far, so good. Investors are excited, taking Tech Mahindra’s shares up more than 10% in early trade on Friday. Broadly, while analysts are upbeat about the strategy, they are also cognizant of the hurdles along the way in achieving success.

“While management's plan is comprehensive, its execution amidst a weak demand environment carries risk," said analysts from Jefferies India in a report on 26 April.

Also Read: The one bright star in a bleak year for IT

Prabhudas Lilladher analyst wrote in a report, “Given the demand within communications (about 36% of revenue) remained weak and unstable, we believe the company’s laid out strategy to drive balanced portfolio mix with reduced dependency on communications is positive."

The brokerage, which has a ‘hold’ rating on the stock, added: “However, the cyclicality of its portfolio business and weakness across its business units seem to be challenging, hence we would wait for early sign of recovery before we turn positive on the name."

To be sure, many analysts are cautious on the stock.

Tech Mahindra’s March quarter (Q4FY24) results were nothing to write home about. Revenues were down 0.8% sequentially in constant currency terms. The communications, media & entertainment (CME) vertical stayed subdued with revenue decreasing by 2.8% sequentially despite a low base. Profitability was lackluster with Ebit margin at 7.4%.

Going into FY25, it does not help that the sector’s revenue visibility is bleak due to expectations of weak demand as clients delay their discretionary spending. For Tech Mahindra, in particular, headwinds in key vertical – communications—will act as a drag on FY25 revenue growth.

Related Read: US banks remain a worry for Indian IT firms

Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects Tech Mahindra to report one of the lowest growth rates among peers at 4.1% year-on-year in constant current terms before improving to 10.2% in FY26E.

Jefferies India’s analysts expect Tech Mahindra to deliver 5 and 7% constant currency revenue growth in FY26 and FY27, respectively; and expect margins to expand to 12.5% by FY27, 500 basis points higher than FY24 levels.

In short, the near-term path is fraught with challenges and investors would closely watch progress on the company's roadmap. Despite Friday's gains, Tech Mahindra shares have been relatively flat so far in 2024, indicating that investors are adequately factoring in growth concerns.

Read More: Can electric cars electrify muted IT firms in a dull year?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pallavi Pengonda

Pallavi is a deputy editor at Mint and heads the Mark to Market team. This column covers wide-ranging topics related to the stock markets, offering an in-depth analysis of financial reports of companies. She writes and edits across verticals, covering the breadth of the Indian stock market. Pallavi has done her master of management studies, specializing in finance.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.