Tech Mahindra up 2% on hopes of turnaround in earnings performance
- The M&M management expects a turnaround to happen in another couple of years. The comments have aided investor sentiment, considering that Tech Mahindra’s recent earnings performance has largely been lacklustre compared to tier-1 peers
Shares of large-cap IT services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd rose nearly 2% on the National Stock Exchange in Monday's trading session, as hopes of a revival in the company's financial performance led to optimism among its investors.
