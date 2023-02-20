Tech Mahindra up 2% on hopes of turnaround in earnings performance

At its recently held Q3FY23 earnings call, the management of promoter company--the Mahindra & Mahindra Group--acknowledged that there were areas of improvement on both growth and margins at Tech Mahindra. Granular details about how this would be achieved are likely to be revealed only after the appointment of new leadership. The M&M management expects a turnaround to happen in another couple of years. Nonetheless, the comments have aided investor sentiment, considering that the IT giant’s recent earnings performance has largely been lacklustre compared to tier-1 peers.