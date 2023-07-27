Markets
Tech Mahindra's road to recovery could be long and weary
Summary
- Analysts say even as the CEO-designate will bring about meaningful improvement to business, challenges are abound with a turnaround that has to be executed without any headroom available for investments and elimination of low-quality, low-margin business portfolios
Leading technology company Tech Mahindra Ltd. fell short of the mark in its June quarter (Q1FY24) earnings, disappointing its investors and sending shares down almost 3% in the National Stock Exchange's early trading on Thursday.
