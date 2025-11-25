Tejas crash a dampener for Hindustan Aeronautics?
With a major contract for 180 aircraft at stake, HAL's investors are on edge. However, analysts believe the delivery schedule will remain intact.
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd’s stock slipped by about 7% intraday on Monday on the NSE after the tragic crash of a light combat aircraft Tejas Mk 1 at the Dubai air show on Friday. The state-owned enterprise has to deliver 180 Tejas aircraft worth about ₹1.1 trillion, which is over 40% of HAL’s estimated order book of ₹2.7 trillion at the end of the September quarter (Q2FY26).