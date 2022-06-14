Telco investors await more price increases

“We expect Jio might continue to participate in tariff hikes given that it needs to also focus on profitability (and not just on subscriber additions) as it prepares for its potential initial public offering in the next 1-2 years. Hence, we believe tariff hikes are likely to be more frequent," analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd said in a report on 9 June.

