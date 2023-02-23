Telcos need to dial up on price hikes; 5G monetization is key
In the December quarter, average revenue per user (Arpu) of Bharti Airtel Ltd, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea Ltd were in the range of ₹135-193, up by only about 1-3% sequentially.
There is immense growth potential for Indian telecom companies on the back of the 5G roll-out. But this comes with caveats given the huge capital expenditure (capex) requirement, which would lead to a rise in debt. Which is why telecom companies’ inability to raise tariffs is the primary concern now for investors in these stocks.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×