Telcos need to dial up on price hikes; 5G monetization is key

As such, revenue growth for the companies is expected to moderate in the coming quarters. There is no clarity from the companies’ managements on timeline for hikes. Also, limited 5G use-cases and lack of monetization opportunities in the near term, don’t bode well for Arpu rise. When it comes to 5G, telecom companies are focused on increasing the penetration first and migrating users to 5G from 4G services. “Until that happens, 5G premium monetization is unlikely," said an analyst requesting anonymity.