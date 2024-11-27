Telcos to ring-in profit gains Airtel leads the pack in September quarter
Summary
- Airtel stands to gain the most from the tariff hikes because of its premium customer mix and better network quality and services.
It was a foregone conclusion that Indian private telecom companies would do well in the September quarter (Q2FY25) thanks to the tariff hikes taken in July and the ongoing premiumization trend of SIM card upgrades. This has played out with aggregate wireless revenue for the three private telcos—Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd’s India arm, and Vodafone Idea Ltd—rising by 8% sequentially.