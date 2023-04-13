Telecom tariff hikes: Difficult, but urgent

Subscriber additions are likely to be a mixed bag. Vodafone Idea Ltd is expected to continue to lose subscribers in Q4. This could drive gains for Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio in subscriber additions. For telecom companies, Arpu is a key metric to track, but growth momentum is unlikely to be exciting for Q4 given the absence of tariff hikes. “Overall, Arpu improvements should moderate with lower gains from 4G-led mix benefits," said analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services in their earnings preview report. They added, “Over the last few quarters, we saw sharp market share gains by Bharti and Reliance Jio from Vodafone Idea, which too may moderate given Vodafone Idea is now seeing decent network experience."