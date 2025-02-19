Telecom Q3 review: Airtel triumphs in Arpu battle, but Jio could win the war
Summary
- Bharti Airtel Ltd’s average revenue per user remained higher than Reliance Jio’s and grew faster in Q3. But as Jio has more subscribers, it stands to gain more in absolute revenue from future tariff hikes, leaving greater scope for an upside surprise in earnings.
Investors who wish to bet on India’s telecom sector have few pure-play options until Reliance Jio Infocomm is listed as a separate company. For now, tariff hikes have lifted all boats as far as the average revenue per user (Arpu) is concerned.