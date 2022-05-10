Temperatures are soaring but Voltas unable to find its cool

With the recent drop in Voltas’ share price, the returns for the last one year stand at 2.5%. Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd’s sum-of-the-parts valuation for the Voltas stock attributes about 60% of the value to the cooling business. The broking firm has cut the target price from Rs1,225 to Rs975. “We stay cautious on Voltas and downgrade it to underperform (from Neutral), on its: high dependence on a certain kind of weather, intensely competitive category with extant high market share and margins; and relatively expensive sector valuation," added the Credit Suisse analysts in a report on 9 May.