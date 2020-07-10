MUMBAI: Shares of temporary staffing companies have been hit in recent months. Stocks of Quess Corp Ltd, Teamlease Services Ltd and Securities and Intelligence Services India (SIS) Ltd have fallen between 35% and 45% from their highs in January-February. In comparison, the Nifty 500 and Nifty Services Sector index have fallen nearly 13% and 19% respectively from their highs.

Given their core services of providing flexible staffing to corporates, this sector has a high co-relation with economic cycles. With the economy in a sharp decline, these stocks, clearly, are bearing the brunt. These companies also posted weak results in the March quarter.

The June quarter earnings of fiscal 2021, too, may not have any bright spots. “Our interactions with listed and unlisted players indicate nearly 20% headcount decline in Q1FY21 compared with March 2020. That said, the staffing companies by way of reduction in core employees and control over other fixed costs should be able to hold up margins largely, in our view. A staggered lockdown has helped cushion the impact; a single long lockdown would have been devastating," Edelweiss Securities Ltd said, in a report on 9 July.

The staffing sector has a large presence of unorganised companies, and listed companies were seen as key beneficiaries of the GST-led demand shift. But, analysts say, not much has changed on that front.

“There was a lot of optimism among investors initially, and GST was seen as an upside trigger, which helped these firms initial; public offerings sail through 2-3 years ago. But there isn’t much evidence of market share gains from the unorganised sector," said an analyst with a domestic brokerage firm requesting anonymity.

From its all-time of ₹1,207 in 2018, the Quess Corp stock has lost more than 70%. Similarly, Teamlease is down around 45% from its peak of ₹3,248 in 2018. In other words, these stocks were already on the decline, and the pandemic has only made things worse.

Meanwhile, the near-term demand outlook for this sector is hazy due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus crisis. According to the Edelweiss report, “The current crisis will certainly push back growth by 18–24 months, particularly for staffing companies." In this backdrop, near-term triggers for these stocks also seem to be missing.

