Temporary staffing stocks flatter to deceive

The June quarter earnings of fiscal 2021, too, may not have any bright spots. “Our interactions with listed and unlisted players indicate nearly 20% headcount decline in Q1FY21 compared with March 2020. That said, the staffing companies by way of reduction in core employees and control over other fixed costs should be able to hold up margins largely, in our view. A staggered lockdown has helped cushion the impact; a single long lockdown would have been devastating," Edelweiss Securities Ltd said, in a report on 9 July.