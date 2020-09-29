Temporary staffing stocks show lukewarm response to labour reforms

The government approved three labour codes last week, initiating much-awaited reform in the area. The new laws make hiring and retrenchment easier for employers and curtails the powers of trade unions, among other things.

A moot question is if temporary staffing companies will gain or lose from the change in laws. On one hand, there is a concern that easier hiring and firing may result in a hit to demand as companies cut down on employee strength. But some analysts say there are a number of positives as well.

“These laws should accelerate the pace of formalisation, which is the fundamental driver of the temporary-staffing story," say analysts at Edelweiss Securities Ltd.

They add that the concerns on demand may be overdone. “To start with, the new labour codes are primarily implementable in manufacturing and industrial sectors, which contribute ~12-15% to top lines of staffing companies. With easier hiring & firing and cut in compliance level, the market is likely to question near-term demand for staffing players. However, we do not see any significant demand disruption mainly due to core strength of staffing companies, which lies in making workforce available during seasonal demand upticks, should remain unaffected," the report added.

In addition, the expectation is that there will be a rise in demand for temporary staffing services, since companies may prefer contract labour in the recovery phase. “In the current challenging economic environment, businesses have enhanced focus on making cost structures more variable, driving temporary staff hiring, which could be a continuing and structural trend. Our thesis about staffing being a multi-year structural growth story remains intact," say analysts at Edelweiss.

Following the approval of labour laws last week, so far, shares of Quess Corp Ltd, TeamLease Services Ltd have risen by around 5%. Both stocks are far lower compared to their pre-covid highs.

“After the experience with Goods and Services (GST) tax, the Street knows that benefits of such long-term moves don’t come easily. In a post-Covid world, India Inc has been on a cost control spree, so expectations are that the demand for contact hiring will improve. Plus, simplified rules could entice more companies to opt for flexible workers. But we don’t expect associate headcounts to spike in a hurry," said an analyst with a domestic brokerage house requesting anonymity.

Besides, what needs to be watched is how each state adopts the new laws. “In fact a near-term concern is that if different states resort to regulatory competition, it could weigh on systemic wages, impacting the revenue and mark-ups of staffing companies," added the analyst.

The staffing sector has a large presence of unorganized companies. Listed firms hogged limelight in 2017 as they were seen as key beneficiaries of the GST-led demand shift. But analysts continue to caution that there is not enough evidence if the demand shift has actually happened.

