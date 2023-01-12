Tepid rural demand a dull spot for FMCG cos3 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 09:23 PM IST
A delay in the onset of the winter season this year is expected to weigh on the winter product portfolio of these companies.
A delay in the onset of the winter season this year is expected to weigh on the winter product portfolio of these companies.
Unfavourable weather conditions are likely to impact sales volume and revenue growth of a few fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies such as Dabur India Ltd and Emami Ltd in the December quarter (Q3FY23). A delay in the onset of the winter season this year is expected to weigh on the winter product portfolio of these companies.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started