Tepid rural demand a dull spot for FMCG cos

ITC Ltd is expected to be an outlier in Q3 results in terms of volume growth. Various broking firms estimate the company’s mainstay cigarette business volumes to grow in high single-digit to low double digits. Recall that shares of ITC surged by as much as 52% in 2022, led by strong performance in the cigarette portfolio. However, it remains to be seen if this performance continues, given the high base hereon. Also, investors in the stock should watch out for any tax hikes on cigarettes in the upcoming budget.