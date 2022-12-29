Textile companies on long road to recovery3 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 10:52 PM IST
A triple whammy of elevated raw material prices, lower exports demand due to the Russia-Ukraine war, and subdued capacity utilization eroded their margins.
A triple whammy of elevated raw material prices, lower exports demand due to the Russia-Ukraine war, and subdued capacity utilization eroded their margins.
The Indian textile sector faced a rough patch in 2022. A triple whammy of elevated raw material prices, lower exports demand due to the Russia-Ukraine war, and subdued capacity utilization eroded their margins. The situation worsened for spinners, with domestic cotton prices trading at a huge premium compared to international ones, making Indian cotton products uncompetitive globally.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started