Textile companies on long road to recovery

As things stand, the demand scenario appears bleak owing to a looming global recession. But investors can take some comfort from the fact that the supply side scenario is improving. Cotton prices in India have corrected from ~ ₹1 lakh per candy to ~ ₹70,000. International cotton futures are down ~50%. Thanks to better rainfall, the increase in cotton production in the upcoming season should normalize the supply-side situation and ease the price differential between domestic and international cotton prices. According to analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd, the last five-year differential averaged at ~5% compared to more than 25% now. “Even in a slightly low-demand scenario, this differential decrease will bring relief to the Indian exporters, especially spinners," they said in a report.

