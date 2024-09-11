Are textile stocks hanging by the thread of optimism?
Summary
- Analysts caution that gains from the Bangladesh crisis may be short-lived due to product differences and Dhaka's EU trade advantage.
- Indian textile companies face cost competitiveness issues, limiting their ability to fully capitalize on shifting supply chains.
The political crisis in Bangladesh, a major exporter of ready-made garments (RMG), drove several listed Indian textile stocks to new 52-week highs in July and August. This surge reflects anticipation that the unrest in Bangladesh could lead large RMG brands and retailers to reassess their supply chains and reduce dependence on the country. With the "China + 1" sourcing strategy already in motion, India is viewed as a potential beneficiary to fill the demand gap created by upheaval in the neighbouring nation.