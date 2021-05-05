The L&T Infotech (LTI) stock has been one of the top performers among tech companies. From its pre-pandemic high of Rs2,032 in February 2020, the stock has risen over 90% to Rs3,911 currently. It has significantly outperformed larger peers Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd by a decent margin. Shares of these tier-I tech companies rose by 37% and 66% respectively, in the said span.

What's more, its one-year forward price-earnings ratio of around 30 times is well ahead of TCS's valuation of around 28.5 times.

Analysts attribute the sharp up move in LTI stock to its consistent earnings performance. “LTI reported strong revenue CAGR of 13.5% (>1.5times of industry average) over FY16-FY21 driven by consistent new client additions and wallet share gains. We expect LTI to gain market share over the medium term, driven by aggressive new client wins. Looking ahead, the Street expects revenue growth of 15-17% over FY22-FY23. We expect LTI to remain the growth leader over FY22-FY24 among Indian IT names," said Suyog Kulkarni, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities Ltd. CAGR is short for compounded annual growth rate.

In the March quarter of FY21, LTI’s revenue growth in dollar terms stood at 4.4% sequentially. While this was largely in-line with expectations, it is better than many competitors. Revenue growth was aided by strong traction in its Hi-Tech and BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) verticals, which analysts say, have contributed 37% and 32% of incremental revenue in the March quarter, respectively.

Operating margin at 19.4%, although down 190 basis points (bps) on a quarter-on-quarter basis, has exceeded the consensus estimate of 18.9%. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. Margins were impacted by wage hikes and lower utilization levels. However, contraction in margins was curbed by a steep decline in selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs, which was at an eight-quarter low. Increased contribution of offshore to its project mix also supported Ebit margins. Ebit is short for earnings before interest and tax.

The company’s deal win momentum remained strong as it closed two large deals with net new total contract value of $66 million. For FY21, its TCV at $404 million improved by nearly 22% compared with the last fiscal year.

Although the company reported stellar growth in the March quarter, the market would be looking forward to management commentary on demand and revenue growth outlook. Analysts at Dolat Capital Market Pvt. Ltd are of the view that most of these positives are adequately priced in the stock’s valuations.

