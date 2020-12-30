The best and worst sectors in 2020, in terms of stockmarket returns

In a year when the pandemic caused an immense upheaval in our lives, the stock markets have broadly remained in good spirits. In 2020, on a year-to-date basis (until Tuesday), the S&P BSE 500 index has increased by 16%.

Of course, this doesn’t mean all the sectors have seen uniform gains. Among the sectors, BSE Oil & Gas and Bankex indices have emerged as the worst performers in 2020, declining by about 4.3% and 2%, respectively. This is a massive underperformance compared to the BSE 500 index, which has increased by 16%.

Earnings visibility has been low for oil & gas firms primarily owing to the volatility in the crude oil prices and weakness in refining margins. The pandemic has adversely impacted oil demand in 2020. While crude oil prices have recovered from the lows in April, further increase in prices remains uncertain and would depend on global economic recovery. For banks, retail credit growth was hit owing to the pandemic. Plus, there have been concerns on the asset quality front. Analysts reckon, spreads (maturity or credit spreads) are still at very high levels suggesting that banks are still uncomfortable to lend.

On the other hand, BSE IT and Healthcare indices have been the top performers this year, gaining by around 57% and 61%, respectively. The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital technologies and this bodes well for the IT sector. IT companies have seen large deal wins and profit margins have also got a boost. In a report on 15 December, Credit Suisse analysts wrote, “The current pandemic has also helped the margins of the top four firms with the reduction in travel and other overhead costs."

Outlook for healthcare companies has improved, as investor focus shifted to covid-19 related opportunities. According to analysts, it helped that pharma stocks were under-valued before the rally began early this year. Nevertheless, investors will have to watch how sustainable the contribution from covid portfolio would be in future.

Meanwhile, note that the BSE FMCG and consumer discretionary goods & services have gained about 11% and 18%, respectively. It is worth considering though that while the returns for these two indices are more or less in line with the broader market, valuations of many companies in these indices were already very high and have become higher in 2020.

