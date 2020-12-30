The best and worst sectors in 2020, in terms of stockmarket returns

On the other hand, BSE IT and Healthcare indices have been the top performers this year, gaining by around 57% and 61%, respectively. The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital technologies and this bodes well for the IT sector. IT companies have seen large deal wins and profit margins have also got a boost. In a report on 15 December, Credit Suisse analysts wrote, “The current pandemic has also helped the margins of the top four firms with the reduction in travel and other overhead costs."