The bright spots in Infosys Q2 earnings

Shares of IT giant Infosys Ltd. rose nearly 5% on the National Stock Exchange on Friday, reacting to the company's Q2FY23 earnings. There were some hits and some misses in its September quarter results. Also, the management's outlook was largely cautious.
Shares of IT giant Infosys Ltd. rose nearly 5% on the National Stock Exchange on Friday, reacting to the company's Q2FY23 earnings. There were some hits and some misses in its September quarter results. Also, the management's outlook was largely cautious.
Constant currency revenue grew 4% sequentially in Q2, missing consensus estimate of 4.5%. Even so, Infosys has surpassed close competitor Tata Consultancy Services Ltd on this parameter. Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) margin at 21.5%, however, exceeded expectations. Margin got a boost from slew of tailwinds such as favourable currency movement and cost optimisation, among others.
Constant currency revenue grew 4% sequentially in Q2, missing consensus estimate of 4.5%. Even so, Infosys has surpassed close competitor Tata Consultancy Services Ltd on this parameter. Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) margin at 21.5%, however, exceeded expectations. Margin got a boost from slew of tailwinds such as favourable currency movement and cost optimisation, among others.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
"We believe margins have bottomed out in Q1FY23. Hence, we expect margins to improve going forward led by easing of supply side challenges, plateauing of sub-con cost, and lower fresher cost," said analysts at IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd.
Also, the total contract value of its large deal wins were strong at $2.7 billion, improving sequentially and annually. Analysts note that this was highest in the past seven quarters. In a post earnings call with the analysts, the management said that its pipeline remains solid.
But on the flip side, there is increasing number of verticals where signs of weakness in tech spending is should be watched out for.
The management commentary suggested that hi-tech and telecom were another two segments, after retail and mortgages, where caution on tech spending is emerging. Note that Infosys has raised its FY23 constant currency revenue growth guidance to 15-16% from 14-16% earlier.
According to analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities, the guidance implies muted 0-1% compound quarterly growth rate in revenues in the second half, indicating slowdown and caution and is consistent with their view. "We forecast 8.3% c/c growth for FY2024E and recovery to 12.5% in FY2025E," said the Kotak report.
Against the backdrop of worsening global macros, Infosys' earnings provide little relief. In this calendar year so far, shares of the company have declined around 22%, lower than sector index Nifty IT's 28% fall. The sector's valuations have also come off. A meaningful turnaround in stocks depends the revenue visibility for FY24 in the forthcoming quarters. Unfortunately, there is not much clarity on that yet.
"While FY23 consensus expectations will be stable after multiple quarters of cuts due to disappointing margins, we believe there is a lot of divergence in views on FY24," said analysts at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.