The  brouhaha  about India’s FPI flows

But experts are not too perturbed just yet. For one, the Fed’s ambiguity on the timeline of tapering has given equity markets enough ruse to continue their bingeing. Also, this time around, the Fed’s distinction between a rate hike and a reduction in asset purchases means that the advantage of low-cost funds for corporates is here to stay for some more time. After all, the cheaper cost of borrowing has played a key role in driving this market rally, irrespective of weak fundamentals. Second, the delta variant of the virus poses a threat and makes the recovery outlook a bit uncertain, even as the US economy is on the recovery path.