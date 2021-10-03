In the policy meeting two months ago, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) passed off the chance to indicate a clear path towards the unwinding of the accommodative stance, especially in the wake of uncomfortable inflation.

The central bank has now got a second chance to forge ahead with withdrawal and it should take it when its monetary policy committee (MPC) meets on 6-8 October.

Economists are already predicting that the central bank would signal a neutral stance on liquidity and a gradual withdrawal of the unprecedented measures taken towards blunting the pandemic’s impact on the economy.

Some believe it could be time to even hike the reverse repo rate.

“October MPC meet was expected to be a modest nudge towards normalization, but RBI’s liquidity management over the last fortnight has opened up other possibilities," wrote economists at Citigroup in a 29 September note.

The central bank has taken two actions that indicate it is making markets ready for withdrawal.

A fortnight ago, RBI rendered its G-Sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP) neutral to liquidity by selling government bonds worth the same amount that it bought under G-SAP.

On 28 September, the central bank set the cutoff for the 7-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction at 3.99%, significantly higher than the previous auction and the prevailing market rate.

“With RBI allowing the sharp increase in the 7-day VRRR, probability of upward adjustment in the reverse repo rate to normalize the corridor has increased materially, but would become a non-event of sorts. We shift our 15 basis points (bps) reverse repo hike forecast to the October policy from December earlier," the Citigroup report said.

Even with a hike in reverse repo, the effective policy rate may be lower than the current repo rate of 4%.

Economists at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd point out that RBI’s bond purchases and its forex market interventions have injected an unprecedented amount of liquidity. This has meant that the effective policy rate is the reverse repo rate and the prevailing market rate in the overnight segment is lower. This shows that the central bank has eased not only overtly but also in stealth.

Why is liquidity such a worrying factor?

In the past two months, inflationary pressures globally have increased, reflected in the sharp rise in commodity prices. The view still is that these pressures are transitory as they emanate from supply side bottlenecks. As countries get a grip on the delta variant of the coronavirus and vaccinations gather pace, supply side problems may be resolved.

That said, a $10 per barrel rise in global oil prices leads to an addition of 40-45bps to domestic inflation. Fuel prices have already led to a sharp rise in wholesale price index inflation. Headline retail inflation may soon begin to reflect a similar trend.

Liquidity tends to feed into asset price inflation, as the uncomfortable valuations in equity markets show. It also makes credit risk assessment difficult, sowing the seeds of future bad loans. Price stability is essential to financial stability and, therefore, the need to unwind now is clearly more than before.

However, as analysts at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd point out, “It is precisely because the true accommodation of unconventional monetary policy is so large that the probability of an accident is high if normalization is pushed through without planning."

