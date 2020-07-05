The coronavirus-hit inflation data will rear its ugly head eventually

However, some economists warn of an eventual inflation surge as business activity begins to pick up. Further, this rise in inflation could be higher than anticipated. “The virus continues to create data quality problems—we know that inflation data contains large numbers of made-up prices. Academic research suggests that while still very low, inflation is probably higher than is being reported in the data," Paul Donovan, chief investment officer, UBS AG said in a recent podcast. “Globalization was deflationary and its reversal will be inflationary," said Andrew Pease, global head of investment strategy at Russell Investments. “On the supply side, it would be inflationary from higher input costs, less cheap foreign labour and rising tariffs and protectionism. On the demand side, central banks likely would take a lax approach to rising inflation and governments would see higher inflation as a way of reducing debt," he added.