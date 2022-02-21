The curious case of jump in LIC’s embedded value

Earlier, the insurer had only one fund and the valuation surplus from the participating (par) and non-participating (non-par) business was distributed between policyholders and shareholders in a ratio of 95:5. With effect from 30 September 2021, LIC has a participating fund and non-participating fund as a result of amendment in the Life Insurance Corporation Act by the Finance Act, 2021. The entire surplus from non-participating fund is allocated to the shareholders and the ratio in par business will eventually reduce to 90:10 in line with the private players.