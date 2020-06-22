The curious case of resilience of Avenue Supermarts’ stock in covid times

MUMBAI: Investors of Avenue Supermarts Ltd are a happy bunch. Avenue runs the DMart chain of stores. Shares of the company had declined 8% in two trading days after its March quarter results were announced last month. But since then, the stock staged a smart recovery. In fact, it is now just 7.5% lower than its 52-week trading high seen on 13 February.

This is indeed striking considering the anticipated pressure on demand due to the covid-19 pandemic. Plus, it’s not as if Avenue derives all its revenues from sale of essential products. In FY20, food, non-food (fast-moving consumer goods or FMCG), and general merchandise & apparel contributed 52.4%, 20.3% and 27.3%, respectively.

Though not a strictly apple-to-apple comparison, shares of FMCG companies, Nestle India Ltd and Britannia Industries Ltd, despite deriving all their revenues from sale of food products, have declined 12% and 7.5% from their respective 52-week highs.

"Even amongst the defensive, the Avenue stock has surprised me," said an analyst at a domestic institutional brokerage firm.

But some are convinced about Avenue’s business prospects. According to Rajiv Sharma, head of research, SBICAP Securities Ltd, "In Avenue’s case, it’s not so much as what they are selling in terms of essential or not, but more about at what price points they are bringing value for the price conscious Indian consumer. Here, Avenue has moat."

To be sure, despite covid-19 led disruptions, Avenue clocked a healthy 23% revenue growth for the March quarter. Naturally, this growth would be tough to replicate in this quarter given the lockdown. Avenue has said that revenues in April fell more than 45% year-on-year. There was some improvement in May.

Even so, there are challenges. DMart’s mix may deteriorate. "We expect this segment (the higher margin general merchandise & apparel segment) to be more impacted and thus there would be a deterioration in mix which would hurt gross margins," wrote analysts from Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd in a report on 17 June.

According to Sharma of SBICAP, "The competitive landscape is changing with competition (Reliance Retail and several start-ups including Amazon and Flipkart) attempting to aggregate Kiranas and digitizing at the hyperlocal level. Such changes suggest that Avenue should equally be aggressive about its D-Mart ready initiative as it is about the offline store addition."

"We believe emphatic management commentary on the online business as well may address long term story, drive upsides and support the ‘high price-to-earnings’ argument," he added.

In the interim though, if earnings’ growth drops more than expected in FY21, then valuations may well get a reality check. After all, Avenue’s high growth versus other consumer companies is one reason for the former’s appeal. Avenue’s shares trade at a whopping 115 times FY20 earnings.

