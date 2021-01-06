The curious case of two-fold jump in Info Edge shares

Shares of Info Edge (India) Ltd have more than doubled in the past six months. They are also about 90% higher compared with their pre-covid highs, and the firm’s market capitalization is now around Rs73,500 crore.

The meteoric rise in the stock price has left many analysts struggling to justify valuations. For perspective, Info Edge’s closing price on Monday was as much as 42% ahead of the average target price of sixteen analysts, based on Bloomberg data.

“The rise is perplexing," said an analyst requesting anonymity. “Note that over the past six months or so, whenever there is news flow on Zomato, the Info Edge stock has seen a movement." Info Edge has a 19.3% stake in online food delivery company, Zomato Pvt. Ltd and investors expect a good amount of value unlocking to occur when the latter lists itself on the stock exchanges this year.

For Zomato, 2021 has begun on an upbeat note. First, Deepinder Goyal, founder and chief executive officer at Zomato, tweeted that gross merchandise value increased 60% year-on-year on New Year’s Eve. Second, Zomato’s FY20 financials, based on data from Tofler, show the company’s losses before exceptionals reduced as a proportion of revenues. The company’s losses amounted to 98% of revenues, which means expenses were nearly double its revenues. But this was better compared with FY19 when expenses were as high as at 270% of revenues.

True, this is encouraging news flow. But whether this should lead to an 18% increase in Info Edge’s share price in just two trading sessions is another matter altogether. “It appears investors are assuming that Zomato’s covid-19 tailwinds will persist forever. What happens when a vaccine arrives, and ordering in won’t be required as much?" says Vivekanand Subbaraman, analyst at Ambit Capital Pvt. Ltd.

As for Info Edge, it also helps that the appeal of digital companies has increased manifold in a post-pandemic world and valuations of tech companies have soared in 2020 across the globe. The recent euphoric listing of DoorDash Inc., an American online food delivery firm, may well have raised investor hopes of much higher valuations for Zomato (Read here). It’s worth noting here that the DoorDash stock has now declined by about 24% from its closing highs after listing, even as Info Edge shares continue to scale new highs.

Subbaraman says, “The big difference between DoorDash and Zomato is the sales trajectory; the former’s 2021 sales are 5.6 times versus 2019 while for the latter, FY22E sales will only return to FY20 levels." Plus, DoorDash’s orders had surged in the initial phases of the covid-19 pandemic vis-à-vis Indian food delivery firms.

The way Info Edge valuations are soaring, it looks like investors are betting on a DoorDash-type mega listing premium. But even if the public market values Zomato far higher than its $3.4 billion private market valuation, it should be noted that Info Edge owns only a fifth of the food delivery firm. Even a doubling of value on listing would mean its stake in Zomato will account for less than 15% of its total market cap.

In other words, investors are valuing other parts of Info Edge’s business much higher as well.

According to Ambit’s calculations, if the mainstay recruitment business is valued at a 79x FY23E earnings, 99Acres at 24x FY23E revenues, Jeevansathi and Shiksha at 7x FY23E revenues, and PolicyBazaar at 2.5bn, a 66% premium to its last funding, all of this adds up to a per share value of Rs3,687. Assuming Zomato doubles from its previous funding valuation, that would add another Rs800 to the sum-of-parts valuation, talking the total to Rs4,500.

Meanwhile, Info Edge shares were at Rs5,800 a piece in early trading on Tuesday.

