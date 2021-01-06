The curious case of two-fold jump in Info Edge shares

As for Info Edge, it also helps that the appeal of digital companies has increased manifold in a post-pandemic world and valuations of tech companies have soared in 2020 across the globe. The recent euphoric listing of DoorDash Inc., an American online food delivery firm, may well have raised investor hopes of much higher valuations for Zomato (Read here). It’s worth noting here that the DoorDash stock has now declined by about 24% from its closing highs after listing, even as Info Edge shares continue to scale new highs.