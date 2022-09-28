The decoupling theory is all bull

To set this right, we need to look at the performance of the BSE Dollex 30, which is the US dollar version of the BSE Sensex. As mentioned earlier, the BSE Sensex has fallen 7.5% from its October peak. How has the BSE Dollex 30 performed between then and 27 September? The index has fallen by 14.6%, closely tracking the 17.4% fall in the DJIA during the same period. This puts the decoupling theory to rest. Over the years, the returns generated by the BSE Dollex 30 have been significantly lower than the BSE Sensex as the rupee has lost value against the US dollar, given the higher inflation in India. This also shows that people in the business of managing other people’s money tend to miss out on details while espousing their theories, as their main job is to drum up business at the time, so that prospective investors invest in stocks directly or indirectly, through firms they work for. Finally, even if we give the decoupling theory some credibility, as the US Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates, as it has said it will, the chance of a continued selloff by foreign institutional investors will also go up. That should finally put the decoupling theory to rest.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}