The flip side of liquidity: markets face inflation and financial stability risks

MUMBAI: For a stock market rally, largely driven by a gush of easy money than fundamentals, the received wisdom was that more stimulus simply meant more upside. But investors are now talking about the flip side. A quicker economic recovery aided by government stimulus and increased consumer spending could pave the way for higher inflation, for instance. The latest bout of correction in equities, which was triggered by rising bond yields , is a reminder that equity investors are unnerved by inflation making a comeback. It would mean reversal in the accommodative stance of central banks, globally.

But some analysts caution of another fallout of this flood of liquidity, which could be a greater risk than inflation. This is the risk of financial instability.

"With an estimated $1.1 trillion in excess savings currently sitting in checking and savings accounts, it is possible that some of that money finds its way into financial markets, further stretching valuations... If this money finds its way into financial markets, it’s possible that it exacerbates financial stability risks," global investment management firm Pimco said in its latest market blog.

In its January meeting, the Fed staff noted risks such as elevated valuations of corporate bonds, equities, and industrial and multifamily properties, poor balance sheets of small and midsized business, and worrisome leverage at hedge funds.

Pimco adds, in particular, “The recent social-media-driven price action in single name stocks, although not systemic, offers a clear example of the potential boom-and-bust behavior that could ensue. And this, coupled with other concerns, could compound the risks to financial stability."

Retail participation in stock markets globally is at record levels, and has surpassed levels seen during the dot-com boom. The Financial Times pointed out last week that retail traders accounted for almost as much volume as mutual funds and hedge funds combined in the US equity markets.

In a note dated 13 March, analysts at US-based RIA Advisors said the recent astronomical surge in small-cap stocks is far above any logical expectation of future earnings and economic growth.

“Adopting a YOLO mentality (“you only live once"), speculation (has been rife among) retail traders with little historical market perspective, and even less micro (individual company) knowledge. Using Robinhood and other commission free platforms and ‘Reddit’ as their investment research and communities, this is now spreading and is morphing into an institutional experience and phenomenon," added the note.

In January, a short squeeze of American video game retailer GameStop shares caused large losses for short sellers and put some hedge funds at the brink of bankruptcy. This unified action was primarily driven by users of the subreddit r/wallstreetbets, an online forum on the social news website Reddit.

"With increased liquidity, the chances of frequent occurrences of such instances rise," said Sahil Kapoor, chief market strategist, Edelweiss Securities Ltd.

Closer home, in Asia, shares of AirAsia have been on a tear after it got a mention in the online community by Bursabets, a Malaysian version of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum.

Not just stocks, in February, prices of precious metal silver hit an eight-year high influenced heavily by social media speculation.

Some analysts worry that increased speculation could add to irrational behaviour and bring financial stability issues to the fore.

