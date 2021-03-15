The flip side of liquidity: markets face inflation and financial stability risks

MUMBAI: For a stock market rally, largely driven by a gush of easy money than fundamentals, the received wisdom was that more stimulus simply meant more upside. But investors are now talking about the flip side. A quicker economic recovery aided by government stimulus and increased consumer spending could pave the way for higher inflation, for instance. The latest bout of correction in equities, which was triggered by rising bond yields, is a reminder that equity investors are unnerved by inflation making a comeback. It would mean reversal in the accommodative stance of central banks, globally.