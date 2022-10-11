What explains wariness of TCS investors?

Attrition measured on the last 12-month basis remained high at 21.5%. The management expects this to moderate to the sub-20% level over the next four quarters. Net headcount addition in Q2 stood at 9,840. “Slowdown in hiring is along expected lines and in line with our expectations of a demand slowdown in FY2024E," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities. The company is likely reining in hiring to prepare for a more moderate demand environment going forward, while flexing the utilization lever to improve margins, said the Kotak report.

