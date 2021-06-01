The good, bad and ugly in govt ECLG measures

MUMBAI: An enduring pandemic that has only gotten worse has meant that fiscal support to small and vulnerable businesses granted last year has to be continued. In that the government’s move to extend its Emergency Credit Line Guarantee scheme (ECLG) both in time and scope is no surprise, in fact it was necessary.

On Sunday, the government said ECLG scheme would now cover the civil aviation and healthcare sector, and will be available until September end. It also relaxed some rules regarding principal moratorium and availing more credit. Small businesses hit by the second wave will indeed get a relief and airline companies will breathe easy. Simultaneously, banks announced the creation of a covid loan book under which personal loans for medical purposes and loans to healthcare infrastructure would be given.

Both the ECLGS and the covid loan book are likely to achieve their purposes of providing easy and cheap credit to individuals and small businesses in their time of need. The government standing guarantee for the credit risk has enthused lenders to extend credit without the usual reservations. Out of the Rs3 trillion target, so far Rs2.44 trillion worth of loans have been extended under the scheme. That leaves roughly Rs55,000 crore window to be disbursed which can be done by December. Including stressed airlines and healthcare firms is a good move as the former will get the much needed liquidity to tide over yet another depressed demand situation. Given the need of beefing up healthcare speedily amid a pandemic, the loans to this sector will provide enough support.

“It is difficult to quantify the extent of benefit of the announced measures at this juncture, but expansion of ECLGS scope will lead to incremental benefit of 20-25%," wrote analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd in a note.

But there are some unsavoury outcomes of this move. Analysts point out that banks have not been enthused enough to keep up their lending under the scheme. Lending to stressed micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) involves a high credit risk. The government stands guarantee on the credit risk but payments from the government usually come with a lag and banks take the hit upfront on the accounts. This is observed even in the case of subsidy payments for agriculture loans. Ergo, bankers cannot be blamed for being slow in disbursements.

Another outcome is that this masks the stress among MSMEs on banks’ books. In other words, this would be just kicking the can down the road. While the pile of loans given under the scheme has a government guarantee, loans outside it will need restructuring or recovery efforts if stress increases. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities Ltd have pointed out that the benefits from this scheme have been lower than expected although it delays recognition of stress at the bank level. “Of the various measures offered, the extension for repayment and the additional disbursement that can be made for existing borrowers who took ECLGS 1 is quite noteworthy. The repayment of principal has already/will begin for a lot of borrowers and hence, this relief should result in lower NPL recognition in the near term," a note from the brokerage said.

Finally, one cannot deny that giving credit only increases the leverage on an already weakened balance sheet. MSMEs have been grappling with inability to repay loans as revenues vanished due to the pandemic. Indeed, the sector has been the highest contributor to restructured loans of banks. Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd warn that borrower leverage should be watched out for. Those at Kotak believe that actual stress won’t be captured for another year from this segment.

