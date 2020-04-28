The good, bad and ugly in IndusInd Bank’s Q4 performance

IndusInd Bank’s March quarter results had enough to worry investors even as its management sought to assuage concerns in a conference call.

First the good news. New chief Sumant Kathpalia said that the bank is seeing renewed interest from corporate deposits and state governments too have not pulled out baring the initial outflow. Retail deposits have continued to strengthen. Recall that IndusInd Bank came under fire after the collapse of its peer Yes Bank shook the faith of depositors in private sector banks. “We will see strong deposit growth for this year too," Kathpalia said. Growth for FY20 was down to 4% because of the big outflow during the March quarter.

The bank believes its asset quality will stand the covid-19 impact because its borrowers are strong. Nearly 75% of borrowers have not asked for moratorium on repayments, Kathpalia said. When borrowers do not need an interest holiday, it shows that balance sheets are not under siege due to the lockdown.

Beyond these, March quarter offered little to rejoice. IndusInd Bank’s slippages were elevated, its gross bad loan ratio climbed and the lender expects an 80 basis points further increase due to covid-19. The bank expects a quarter of the country will remain in lockdown until July. Indeed, the corporate banking was an ugly patch on the balance sheet. Sequentially, credit costs for corporate banking was seven times worse in the March quarter compared with the previous three months.

The private sector lender has beefed up its provisioning in anticipation of covid-19 pain. The question is will it be enough? Analysts believe that slippages will stay elevated for this year. “We expect asset quality to deteriorate due to rising stress in corporate,microfinance, commercial vehicle and construction equipment portfolio," wrote analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

The lender’s stock trades at a discount to its estimated book value for FY21.

Share Via