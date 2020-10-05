The good, bad and ugly outcomes of the govt’s waiver of interest on interest

There are no free lunches. The compound interest waiver has a cost and the government will need to shell out ₹5,000-7,000 crore as subsidy towards this waiver. But the government raises money through taxes and eventually the cost is borne by individuals. To be sure, protecting banks from forgoing compound interest is ultimately protecting the depositor. The government should be appreciated for this effort. Even so, every borrower or a depositor is also a taxpayer. There is a subtle warning by the government. "..the government bearing this burden would naturally have an impact on several other pressing commitments being faced by the nation, including meeting direct costs associated with pandemic management, addressing basic needs of the common man and mitigating the common man's problems arising out of loss of livelihood," the affidavit says. There needs to be a hard and long look of whether the taxpayer should be subsidising borrowers at all even if the taxpayer is also a distressed borrower.