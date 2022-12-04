The illusion of rising house prices3 min read . Updated: 04 Dec 2022, 09:24 PM IST
It makes sense to calculate the real increase in housing prices by subtracting the retail inflation rate from the increase in housing prices during a given period
It makes sense to calculate the real increase in housing prices by subtracting the retail inflation rate from the increase in housing prices during a given period
Data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s house price index (HPI) shows that housing prices appreciated by 4.5% in the three months ended September from a year earlier. This is the fastest they have risen in a while. The last time they rose faster was in the quarter ended December 2018, when they had increased by 5.1%.