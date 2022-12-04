The illusion of rising house prices

This increase can be attributed to multiple reasons. First, the pent-up covid demand is catching up. This can be concluded from the fact that the growth in bank home loans has been greater than 16% each month from July to October. Second, given that RBI’s HPI tracks prices in 10 cities (Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi), the recovery in home prices is yet another example of the K-shaped post-covid economic recovery. Homes in the cities tracked by the RBI’s HPI are expensive, and only the well-off can afford them. Third, the massive gains in the stock market over the last two and a half years must have led to some money moving from stocks to real estate and pushing up demand in the process, particularly for high-end real estate. Fourth, inflation has been high all through 2022. Hence, an increase in prices can also possibly imply that builders have been passing off some of the price rises they have been facing to end customers.

