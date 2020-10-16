The impact of AC import ban; Amber Enterprises at 52-week high

Shares of Amber Enterprises India Ltd touched a new 52-week high on Friday on NSE. The government has imposed a ban on import of air conditioners (ACs) with refrigerants. This is expected to have a positive impact on Amber Enterprises.

As Harshit Kapadia, analyst at Elara Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd, “This is positive move for domestic OEMs such as Amber Enterprises (listed), E Durables (unlisted), etc as branded AC companies (40+ brands in market) largely small & regional brands is likely to outsource to domestic OEMs." OEM is short for original equipment manufacturer. Kapadia added, “Government’s move to prohibit import of ACs with refrigerant clearly states its strong intent to promote domestic manufacturing in electronics."

On the other hand, the impact on listed companies engaged in the AC business such as Voltas, Blue star, Havells (Lloyds) is not expected to be much as these firms don’t import full AC units as much, said analysts.

Analysts from Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said in a report on 15 October, “Major players in India such as Voltas/ Blue Star Ltd primarily import compressors and refrigerants versus the entire unit and will not see a material impact." On the other hand, smaller companies who import the entire AC unit are likely to be adversely affected. This, in turn, may lead to some market share gains for the bigger players. “Value segment AC players like Voltas/LG/Samsung could see some marginal market share gains," points out Jefferies.

On Friday, shares of Voltas rose by more than 2% on NSE. So far this calendar year, the stock is about 6% lower than its pre-covid highs seen in February. This isn’t too bad considering the pandemic-led demand disruptions the industry has seen. Currently, the stock trades at almost 34 times estimated earnings based on Bloomberg data.

