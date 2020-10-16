The impact of AC import ban; Amber Enterprises at 52-week high

Analysts from Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said in a report on 15 October, “Major players in India such as Voltas/ Blue Star Ltd primarily import compressors and refrigerants versus the entire unit and will not see a material impact." On the other hand, smaller companies who import the entire AC unit are likely to be adversely affected. This, in turn, may lead to some market share gains for the bigger players. “Value segment AC players like Voltas/LG/Samsung could see some marginal market share gains," points out Jefferies.