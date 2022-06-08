The implications of power shortage woes

The implications of power shortage woes3 min read . 12:22 AM IST
- The existing power shortage is likely to elevate the already high levels of inflation
- Agriculture, manufacturing, and services sectors may be affected if the situation worsens
The demand-supply trajectory in the power sector seems to be moving in opposite directions. While demand is on the rise, supply-side factors are not in great shape due to coal shortage, higher global coal prices and transportation problems (railway rakes shortage). As the chart alongside shows, against the normative requirement of coal stocks, the actual inventory stood below 30% on 1 June in non-pithead power plants.
This shortage, if it persists, is likely to heighten the already elevated inflation levels. Note that consumer price index (CPI) inflation in April rose to 7.8%, a multi-year high. True, there has been no significant direct impact on inflation due to the crisis yet as tariffs have been sticky. But risks loom.
Economists from Nomura Global Markets Research see the possibility of rise in electricity CPI inflation which has remained largely stable. This follows the precedence observed in 2012-13 when state power distribution companies (discoms) were facing large losses, reforms led discoms to raise tariffs and electricity inflation averaged close to 18% year-on-year (y-o-y) in 2012.
Note that the current coal shortage comes when prices of other commodities (used as raw material) have risen sharply against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war. If companies pass on higher costs, then it adds to the margin pressure. Economists at Bank of Baroda pointed out in a report that the three key segments of the economy—agriculture, manufacturing and services—would be affected if the situation of power shortage worsens hereon.
“Agriculture is largely monsoon-dependent during the kharif season with 60-65% of crops under this category. However, power shortage will affect irrigation that is used by farmers and this will in turn increase demand for diesel to operate DG sets, which can also push up cost of cultivation," they said. Though, the situation is under control, for now, low coal inventory on account of the upcoming monsoon could have an adverse impact.
Therefore, amid escalating power demand and inadequate supply of domestic coal, the power ministry has directed states and power generating companies to import at least 10% of their coal requirement for blending. Higher imported coal costs would further add to the pressure of discoms passing the costs to consumers. “Electricity has a weighting of 2.26% in the overall CPI index, which means about 10% rise in the index can lead to a direct impact of about 0.2 percentage points to headline inflation," said economists at Nomura in a 3 June report.
Moreover, there are fiscal implications as well. “State governments would see a rise in their electricity subsidy, grant and contingent liabilities, if they were to shield discoms from increased financial stress as the cost of power escalates," said Nomura’s economists. Also, the increase in coal imports in terms of volumes as well as prices would further enhance the current account deficit.
There is a silver lining, though. The advent of monsoons would offer some respite as demand is expected to moderate.
Meanwhile, to overcome the supply-demand mismatch, planned thermal capacity additions should help. But the gains from this would occur in the long run and not in the near-term. “With catchup of new capacity expansion to take at least 2-3 years and renewables generation limited to 10-11% on lower plant load factor, we see power shortages/coal demand spikes in the peak seasons likely to continue going forward," said analysts at BofA Securities. To be sure, in recent years, thermal power capacity addition has not kept pace with demand.