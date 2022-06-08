The implications of power shortage woes

Meanwhile, to overcome the supply-demand mismatch, planned thermal capacity additions should help. But the gains from this would occur in the long run and not in the near-term. “With catchup of new capacity expansion to take at least 2-3 years and renewables generation limited to 10-11% on lower plant load factor, we see power shortages/coal demand spikes in the peak seasons likely to continue going forward," said analysts at BofA Securities. To be sure, in recent years, thermal power capacity addition has not kept pace with demand.